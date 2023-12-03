Spotlight On: Influencer and makeup artist Bonnie Ryan

While she grew up in one of Ireland’s most famous families, Bonnie Ryan has made a name for herself in her own right.

The influencer and makeup artist is Goss.ie’s latest Spotlight On cover star, and in this exclusive interview she opens up about her path from music to makeup, and everything in between.

With over 121k followers on Instagram, the 31-year-old is one of Ireland’s most popular fashion and beauty influencers, best known for her makeup tutorials and OOTD posts.

But what sets Bonnie apart from other influencers out there? Personally, I think her infectious personality has something to do with it.

Likely inherited from her beloved dad, the late RTÉ broadcaster Gerry Ryan, Bonnie has a genuineness to her that can’t be faked.

As one of Gerry’s five children, Bonnie insists she had a “very normal” upbringing – despite being the daughter of one of the most famous men in Ireland.

What many people may not know is that Bonnie wanted to pursue a career in music before she moved into makeup artistry, and became a full-time influencer.

The Dublin native formed a girl band when she was just eight-years-old, who went on to appear on The Late Late Toy Show in 2006 – which attracted the attention of Louis Walsh.

At just 13, Bonnie’s band was subsequently invited to go on tour with Westlife, which they did for three years, before she decided to quit the group and go solo at 17.

Bonnie went on to launch her solo career in 2016 with her catchy debut single I’m Out, which was accompanied by a music video filmed in Lillies Bordello.

While she appeared to be on the cusp of huge success, the then 23-year-old was secretly miserable behind the scenes, largely due to the cut throat nature of the industry, and ultimately decided to give up on her career as a singer.

After a brief stint in marketing, Bonnie decided to turn her love of beauty into a career by training to become a makeup artist.

As she started posting her makeup looks on Instagram and was getting booked for more jobs, Bonnie started gaining a big following on social media – and the rest is history.

Now happily married to her teenage sweetheart John Greenhalgh, who she wed last year, the 31-year-old has just launched her own makeup collection with SOSU Cosmetics – which she’s described as the “highlight” of her career to date.

With no signs of stopping her, Bonnie teases what’s next for her in this exclusive interview, in both her personal and professional life.

From having a family with her husband John to her next big passion project, Bonnie is only just getting started.

Opening up like never before, the influencer also shares how she dealt with grief at such a young age, and how it made her the person she is today.

Check out our full interview with Bonnie below:

Bonnie, you’re best known for being an influencer and makeup artist but some people may not know how you started out. Could you take us back to the beginning and explain how it all came to be?

“Well, oh God I’m like how far do I go back? When I was in school, I thought I was going to sing, obviously back a million years ago. So I went and I studied music and I was going over to London and Sweden and everything and trying to get into the music industry.

“It turned out that was just not my path. It was way too… cut throat is not even the right thing, but in the music industry they’re so obsessed with how you look, and they’re like ‘We’ll sign you, but you just need to change this, this and this.’ And as I got deeper into it, I realised this is so much less about the music and so much more about what I’m supposed to look like. And I wasn’t happy at all doing it, so I was like ‘okay, I need to rethink what I’m doing’.

“So then I went back to college, studied marketing, finished a marketing degree, realised [I’m] not doing that either. So I was definitely one of those people where I finished school and I was kind of like ‘what am I doing?’ Like I thought I had my whole life mapped out and I knew where I was going. So I got a marketing job, quit after like a year, and then I was like, okay, I think I need to just do a hobby for a while. And I was living at home, so I guess I was fortunate enough that I could take a bit of time to figure things out.

“So I said to myself, look, I’m just going to start doing makeup. I used to always do my friends makeup for nights out, and doing my makeup was always my favourite part of going out. I could have just sat there all evening doing my makeup and not gone out to the club. So I started doing makeup, I started shadowing girls who had their own makeup studio, I would go to weddings with them, they taught me a lot.

“And from there I followed people on social media, and I just was like ‘oh I’m going to start posting my makeup looks as well’, and I started writing blogs about the makeup products I liked, and it was really more so an outlet for me to find a bit of joy again in life I think. I had gone through a couple of hard years after school where things weren’t turning out the way I thought they were going to turn out, and I just wanted to do something for a little while that just made me happy and I didn’t really think anything past it.

“And then as time went on, I started to get a following on social media and I started getting booked to do people’s wedding makeup. And one thing led to another and it was my job, and that’s kind of just how it happened. So it started from me just taking some time to have a bit of joy and happiness in my life and not take things so seriously, and it just turned into my career.”

Going back to the music, do you have any regrets about giving up on that dream? Is it something you’d ever go back to?

“No, I don’t have any regrets about giving it up. I think I gave it everything I could have. Like I never went away during the summers with my friends or like J-1’s or anything because I just was at home recording music, writing, literally just like waiting for my big break. So I think I gave up a lot to kind of try and make it, and I have no regrets, I know I gave it 100% and when the time came where I was like ‘it’s not fun anymore’, like I was ready to close the chapter.

“But I have no regrets on it, I’m glad that I left no stone unturned and I gave it my everything. But I’m also glad that I had… I guess the courage to say this isn’t for me and this isn’t working. felt like my whole personality was Bonnie, the musician or the singer, and so I guess it was really scary then to be like ‘okay, this isn’t me.’ And for a while I kind of felt like I was letting people down, but then after a while you realise nobody cares what you’re doing, they’re too focused on what they’re doing and it’s, like, fine to start again and find your thing.

“I feel like I’ve lived so many lives in one short life, and I’m so proud of it and I’m so glad that I did it. I don’t look back and think ‘oh, God, cringe, why did I do that?’ I’m like, no, it’s so cool. I loved that at the time and it’s such a big part of my life, so I’m so proud that I did it.”

You obviously come from a very well-known family in Ireland, was it important for you to make a name for yourself in your own right?

“Yeah, I think so. I obviously grew up going to things with my dad, and he spoke about us all the time on his show, so people like knew who we were. Like when I was born he announced it to the entire country,” she laughed.

“So I knew that people would know potentially who I am because of my family, but I just wanted to make sure they were knowing me then as me. So I do think that that was important to kind of try and, not separate myself, but really make sure that I carved my own path.

“And even stuff with my family, like we don’t really do a lot of stuff together, even though some of us all work in the entertainment industry. Like for the very first time I did a shoot with my family a few weeks ago. We’ve never done anything like that. And I think it’s because we all just wanted to make sure that we weren’t just known as the Ryan family, that we were known for the fact that we’re creative in ourselves, and have our own careers.

“And you know, obviously now as I get older, I do find it a bit easier now to talk about my family and to talk about my dad, because I feel like I have my own career now and people know me for what I do.”

But I’d imagine growing up, and like you said your dad announced your birth to the nation which is so lovely, but I’m sure it was difficult as well with people wanting to know about your lives. Did you struggle with that even as a child?

“You know what the funny thing is? I actually didn’t. Like to a degree I knew certain things, but at home it was just a very normal life. Like it was a madhouse, there was five children. we were constantly putting on shows for our parents.

“Like at home it was very normal, when dad came home, he was just dad. You know he was making dinner with mum and bringing us to our different activities, like there was nothing unusual at home.

“But then, yeah, obviously when we go on a walk and people are screaming you know ‘Good man, Gerry! How are you doing, Gerry?’ And we’re just out on a walk and I’m like ‘what?’ Or you’re out for dinner and somebody comes up being like ‘Gerry, can I get a photo? Can I get your autograph?’ Like now I look back and I’m like, God, he was so famous.

“But also, I had just grown up with it, so I kind of knew like dad is dad at home, and then when we go out, people know who he is, and yeah it’s unusual, but that’s just our life. And he was also just the most gracious person ever.

“I don’t think I really understood how famous he was, but for the amount of people who would come up to him all the time, like he stopped for every single person. He chatted to everybody. He wanted to know everybody’s name. And he would always say to us, ‘You have to stop and talk to everybody. These are the people who make it possible for me to be able to do what I do’.

“And as I get older, I realise it so much more than I did then, but at the time I was like, this is just my life, I didn’t know any different.”

Bonnie was just 17-years-old when she suddenly lost her father.

The popular presenter tragically passed away at the age of 53 on April 30, 2010 from cardiac arrhythmia – leaving the country in mourning.

Dealing with grief at such a young age was traumatic for Bonnie and her siblings, especially having to do so in the public eye, but she’s thankful for the person she is today because of it.

It’s hard to believe it’s been almost 14 years since your dad passed away. It’s such a long time, but I’d say it feels like such a short time as well. How do you deal with grief now?

“I was only thinking about this the other day, I think that some people would think after 14 years you kind of have it figured out and you know how to deal with it and it’s just like a part of your life, and in one sense it is. I was 17 when he passed away, so I don’t know my adult life with a dad, so to me this is normal. It’s normal not having a dad, and that’s just the way it is.

“But then also, there’s times now as I’m getting older and things are happening in our lives, I’m like, God, it kind of hits you out of nowhere sometimes. And I’m like, I wish that he got to know me as me now. Because obviously he was in dad mode when he was around for me because I was still just a kid. And I’m like, I’d love for him to know me now.

“Because even as I get older, I’m getting to know my mum on such a different level as well. We’re the best of friends and we do so much together, and she’s not just my mum anymore, she’s my friend. And I think that obviously comes with age and I’m like, I would love that now, I would love to be able to do stuff with him as not just like your parent, but as your friend. And I think it’s just like learning to kind of allow yourself to miss somebody and be upset if you want to be upset.

“Because I think as I first was going through grief, I kind of put on this front to everybody, like ‘I’m fine, I’m a tough cookie, I can get through anything’. And I never really showed my emotions. And I think as I’m getting older, I’m learning that if you don’t let out your emotions, they’re going to creep up in your life in different ways and it’s not good.”

You were only 17 when he passed away, and 17 is such a formative age because you’re still so young but you’re old enough to know what’s going on. I’d say it made you have to grow up really fast?

“Yeah, I definitely feel like I grew up extremely quickly. I feel like at 17, you’re just starting to go out with your friends, you’re planning sixth year and what comes after sixth year and your holidays, and all that stuff is kind of just starting to happen for you. And I feel like my dad died, and that stuff just seemed so trivial, and it just didn’t matter.

“So I feel like I grew up really quick, I felt like I needed to kind of be a parent to my siblings as well, and try and be a really good support to my mum as well, because she was obviously going through a lot.

“But I’m not going to look back on that and be like ‘woe is me’, because I really like the person that I’ve turned out to be. And I feel like, not that you’d wish this to happen to you, but I like to try and take the positives out of something. And I’m like, I wouldn’t be the kind of person that I am if this didn’t happen to me. So I guess that there’s something good at least that came out of it. I feel like I’m strong for my friends and my family, and I would like to think that I’m a really reliable person, and I think that I’ve become like that because I grew up quickly.

“I think it’s definitely made me quite resilient, and I’ve taken that throughout my life in different things that might have happened or when things don’t go your way, or when times are tough. I think that my resilience has really stuck to me as I’ve gotten older.”

As I previously mentioned, Bonnie married her teenage sweetheart John in front of her family and friends in Italy last summer.

The couple exchanged vows at St. Augustine’s Church in the village of La Machi on May 23, 2022, after legally tying the knot in Dublin.

While the makeup artist was obviously upset her father couldn’t be there to walk her down the aisle, Bonnie didn’t let if affect their big day as she knew she had Gerry’s blessing.

I’m sure when big life events happen that’s when the grief kind of creeps back up again. I know you obviously got married last year, was it tough not having him there?

“This sounds so bad, and not that I didn’t notice, but in the lead up to the wedding I had said to everyone like ‘Look, don’t be trying to upset me. Don’t say on the day, your dad would be so proud’. I think just on that day, I wanted to just focus on, I’m getting to marry John, we’ve waited for this day for so long, and just be super grateful for the people who are there.

“Of course, there were other times in the lead up where you’re kind of going, like, I wonder what he’d think and everything… But I tried really hard on that day to just be really present and just be grateful that we had other people there. And I was really grateful that, like, my dad met John. He knew John, so that was something I was grateful for too, so I felt like I was getting married knowing he’d be happy with this.

“We’d been together a year and a half [before my dad passed away], so they had met each other and we’d gone for dinners and he’d been over to my dad’s house and stuff, so they did get to know each other a little bit. So I think that’s something I’m so happy about. I’m really glad that he knew him. I wish he knew him more, but I’m really glad that he got to know him.”

So speaking of John, would you mind telling us how you guys met? Was it at a teenage disco or how’d it go down?

“So he was in the boys school and I was in the girls school, so we were separated by an astroturf, so we kind of just got to know each other from the area. He lived down the road from me, and we ended up kind of being in the same group.

“Now he wasn’t that keen into me in primary school, like I kind of stalked him and was always hanging around like trying to get him to kiss me. So it took a little bit of persuasion, but we were just in the same group growing up, and he was a year ahead of me which made him even cooler. But that was it, we were just in the same group, and then finally persistence was key, I broke him down and he went on a date with me.”

Is it weird being married now? Obviously you’ve been together so long, is it different at all or is it just the exact same?

“It’s kind of both. In one way, it’s obviously just the exact same because we’re together so long and we had lived together before we got married. But in another way, it’s just like a really nice new thing.

“I think when you’re together so long and then you get engaged and and get married, there’s just like these new kind of fun, lovely parts of your relationship. But yeah, I almost felt like I was already married to him. So it’s not the biggest difference, but it’s just a lovely new thing.

You both decided to move to California over the summer and have been splitting your time between the US & Ireland. Is this a long term decision or are planning to move back to Ireland full time?

“Well, Dublin is definitely always home. We have our house there, it’s where all our family and friends are. So this was more so, we just wanted a little bit of a change for a while, and to do something a little bit adventurous. I’m very regimented and I always have to know the plan, and I think for me, doing something really outside my comfort zone was one of the best things I could have done.

“Because like I said I grew up really quick, I always had a plan, and we just decided last year we got the chance that we were able to come over and live here for a while, and we were just like, you know what? If we hate it, we come home.

“I was like, let’s just go do something fun for a little while. I feel like the world just seems like such a smaller place now that COVID happened. So as soon as it’s not fun, we’re just going to not be here anymore. But right now it feels like a really nice little adventure.”

You said in a previous interview that the move has helped you escape the pressures of life, since you got married are people constantly asking you about starting a family?

“Yeah, and you know what I’m not that surprised by it because I feel like everybody gets it as soon as anybody gets married, or as soon as you get engaged it’s like ‘did you set a date?’ and you’re like, give me a second! So I feel like I think that that’s just the culture and that’s just the way life is. It’s not specific to me, I think that’s just kind of the natural thing.

“For me, like when we got married I totally wasn’t ready to even think about having a family yet. I really just want to enjoy being married. And even now, obviously, it’s a thought in our mind, like, ‘oh one day we’d like to have family.’ Of course, we definitely do. But I just want to have fun being married for a while I think, and go on an adventure and go and do a bit of travelling.

“I’m quite focused on my career at the moment, and whenever the time happens, if we’re lucky enough that we are able to have a kid, well then great, that’ll be our next adventure. But for right now, I think we’re kind of just having fun being just married.”

Going back to John, I know you’re quite private about your relationship and you’ve never shared his face on social media, was there a particular reason behind that?

“I think initially I just didn’t because I was using my page for work when I started Instagram. So it was never like I’m going to put up a selfie of me and John.

“I was always kind of using it as a career tool, and then as time went on we were just kind of like oh we won’t post stuff together, we’ll keep this private, it’s a work thing. And then it just kind of spiralled… like to be honest its become so much bigger than it was ever supposed to be.

Does it bother you that people are so annoyed by you not sharing his face?

“It’s just kind of mind boggling, actually. Like we never had a sit down where we said ‘we’re not doing this’. My social media just grew and grew and we never had posted a picture together on it, and then it got to a point where I had a lot of followers and it was kind of like, oh God, maybe now we shouldn’t actually post if we wanted to because then people are going to know what you look like and who you are and stuff.

“Like this isn’t his world, and I just wanted him to be able to have his own identity and his own life. I didn’t feel like I wanted to have to plaster him everywhere. It’s just funny, it’s like the more you try to keep something private, the more people want to know.

“Even if I’m in town and we’re walking around together, like people do go ‘oh my god am I seeing John for the first time?’ It’s just so funny that it’s a thing at all. I’m like, God, we should have just feckin’ posted something ages ago so nobody even cares what you look like, but now I feel like it’s this big thing and it was never meant to be a big thing. It was actually supposed to make our relationship not a big thing. But yeah, I don’t know you kind of just have to laugh.”

You’ve obviously built an incredible career on social media, but it definitely has its downsides. Do you experience a lot of trolling online or do you count yourself lucky?

“I think I’m pretty lucky in the sense that, honestly, the community on my page are so nice to me, I would very rarely get a nasty message or a nasty DM or anything like that. Now, that doesn’t mean that there’s not other online websites that people might be writing things on. But to me, I’m like, that ain’t none of my business what goes on on those things. I’m not going looking for anything.

“Everybody is usually so lovely to me, but you get the odd thing and there’s no doubt about it when you see it hurts. I would like to be able to say ‘aw, like water off a duck’s back, it doesn’t matter what they say and if they don’t know you personally, how can they make a comment on you?’ But if somebody says something nasty about you, obviously it’s going to hurt. Like god, that feels crap. So my only tactic really is to try and just not look at anything. So try not look at the good or the bad if things are getting written about you.

“But thankfully when people write to me on Instagram it tends to be a really lovely group of people who follow me. I don’t know how I got so lucky that everyone is so nice. I hope it’s because I am quite real on my Instagram, like I try and give them the realest version of me. So I feel like people feel like they do know the real version of me. Like, there’s no fakeness that they’d be like ‘oh, but you said you love this and now you’re saying you love that’. I feel like I try and give the realest version of myself, but yeah, there’s no doubt about it if you see something nasty, you’re like, ‘oh, thanks’. Like can everyone not just be sound?

“I feel like TikTok is a new beast, because it’s not just spread to Ireland and so many more people are seeing it. So TikTok, I have decided I absolutely cannot look at the comments. With Instagram I feel like people tend to be quite nice and I’m really lucky with the community on it, but TikTok is a whole other beast, and I’m only learning that honestly in the last two or three weeks, I saw one or two comments that I was like ‘oh God’. Like I went viral a few times last week and I was like ‘this is great!’ And then I was like, oh my God, I don’t want to go viral on TikTok.”

Your family said in a recent interview that you’ve turned down reality shows in the past. Was it something you ever considered or was it an immediate no?

“Yeah I think from my recollection, there’s been two serious times that it was actually brought up. One time I was still in school and my dad was like ‘this is going to be deadly, we should definitely do it’, and mum was like ‘are you joking me? The kids are going to school? Absolutely no like that’s just never in a million years happening’. So thankfully she was the voice of reason.

“My dad could get carried away with stuff, and he was in the world of watching The Osbournes and he loved that and thought it was hilarious. And he was like ‘come on, this is going to be great’, and mum was just like ‘no way, our kids are having a normal life and going to school and doing their homework, like, we’re not having a reality show.’

And then a few years ago, me and my sisters were looking at doing something and we were just like, we just don’t want to. Maybe in another life, maybe it will be an option. I say never say never, because you just don’t know what could happen in the future. But when it’s been brought to the table, we just didn’t feel like it was right for us. We just felt like, no, we’re just not either ready or it’s just not in the right place in our lives.

“And I think that we already give up a good bit of our personal life, and I think to do a reality show and for it to be successful, you’ve got to go all in. There’s no doing it half assed. Like if you’re going to do something like that, I really believe the successful ones work because they give everything, and I think that’s a big thing to be 100% ready to give 100% of your life.”

And if you weren’t into doing a reality show yourself, would you follow in Lottie’s footsteps and maybe do Dancing with the Stars or something like that?

“I would love to do Dancing with the Stars! Anyone who says they wouldn’t do it is a liar. I would love to do it. Who knows, maybe one year they might come knocking on my door. But like for feck sake my sister only went and won it, so I feel like if I ever did it the amount of pressure that would be on my back would be massive. ”

You’ve landed some huge opportunities since finding fame on social media, and you recently launched your own collection with SOSU Cosmetics. Would you say that’s the highlight of your career to date?

“Without a doubt, it’s the highlight of my career. And I think, as well, I have them to thank so much for allowing me to be so myself in it. I know that they could have said no to so much, and the fact that they really believed in me and trusted me so much has allowed it to become what it is.

“And that’s why I think I can be so passionate about it, and I could talk about it all day long and it’s just been such a labour of love and I’ve enjoyed every second of it.

“And that doesn’t mean it hasn’t been really tough to create it, but I’ve learned so much, I have been so hands on in it that when the end result came I was really proud of myself. I was like, oh my God, I actually did that. And it really has been, like, the greatest thing in my career so far.”

And speaking of highlights, do you have any low lights of your career that you can think of?

“God, I think that there’s lows all the time that just nobody sees. Obviously, you only show the really good things. Like there’s things that I thought were going to happen with other brands and you’re super excited and it doesn’t come to fruition.

“Or there’s days sometimes where I’m just not feeling creative, and you have to be super creative in this job, and sometimes you’re just like, you know, ‘I’m crap, nothing else is ever going to happen, that’s it for me now, like the creative juices aren’t flowing’, and you can get down on yourself.

“But the highs outweigh the lows, I think. All the little things that don’t go right, when your one big thing goes right, you’re like, okay, there was a reason for other things not working out.”

You seem to be on a really great path in terms of your career, what’s next for you?

“Oh goodness gracious, isn’t that a good question? I am already on to the next thing. My mind goes a mile a minute, I have something else I’ve been working on already for a year, which is like a real passion project. I hope that it’ll be ready in another year, it’s taking longer than anticipated.

“And then who knows what could happen with SOSU, this seems to have gone really great, I would love to continue working with them.

“But I don’t waste any time, I’m on to the next thing, and as soon as I have something tangible in my hand to actually talk about and tell you, you’ll be the first to know.”

Having grown up with people knowing her name, its no surprise people feel like they know Bonnie.

But like she said, we tend to only share the good parts of life on social media.

As I wrap up my chat with Bonnie, who spoke to me over Zoom from her temporary home in San Francisco, I ask if there’s anything people may not know about her that would come as a surprise.

You share a lot of your life online, but is there anything that people may not know about you that you think they’d be surprised about?

“God, that’s a good question. I feel like at the start, people did know how kind of funny and silly I was from the get go. But I feel like last year was a little bit of a tough year for me, and I kind of felt like I lost that interaction on my Instagram for a while, and I kind of pulled away from being that kind of silly version of me. I don’t know why. I think I was just going through my own stuff and life just felt very serious for a while.

“And I feel like in the last few months, I’ve kind of started to get back to that version of me. And I think people are kind of starting to see the real kind of funny side of me again, and the kind of more goofy side and not taking things so seriously. And I think maybe people didn’t see that for a while and then I got a lot of new followers and now I’m kind of being my full true self again. People are writing to me being like ‘hey, you’re quite funny’.

“But yeah, I don’t know if it’s maybe necessarily something that they don’t know about me, but I just think that maybe last year I pulled away from giving 100% of myself. I think maybe even just with COVID, people just had an opinion on everything you did and it made me a little bit scared, I think, to say anything. And I just felt like you’d say one thing and people might take you up wrong, and for a while I just decided I’m better to say nothing at all.

“And now I’m just like, no, I don’t want to be like that. I want people to know my personality and know me. I feel like that’s why my Instagram grew, I’m not just somebody who just posts like being able to do your makeup, like I have a personality that people got to know and that’s what helped me grow and I wanted to get back to that.”

And is there anything left on your bucket list in terms of your personal life? I know you’ve obviously gotten married, you have the house, is there anything else you’d like to achieve?

“I think right now we’re just kind of like focusing on having fun, travelling as much as we can, and then we’ll see what happens.

“I don’t know, I feel like myself and John for so many years we had a very definite plan, like we’re going to do this, then we’re going to get the house, then we’re going to get married. We knew everything, and for the first time in our lives, we’re kind of like just going with the flow. And I really like that because I’m not like that. I have to know the plan.

“So I’m trying as best I can to just kind of go with the flow right now. And whatever life has in store for us, we will go with.”

And this is my final question. Where do you hope to see yourself five years from now?

“Five years from now? Oh, wow. I see myself living around the corner from, hopefully, my whole family. I’d like to have a family, and I would like to be even more successful in my career in the something that might be happening in, like, a year.

“But, yeah, I just want to be happy. I feel I’m in a really happy place right now, and I just want me and John to be as happy as we are right now in five years time.

“And I want to be close to my family and just enjoying our lives, enjoying our careers, enjoying whatever life has to offer us, and whether that’s a family, great. If it’s not, then we have each other and we’ll see.”