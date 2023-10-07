Are you in need of escape from the hustle and bustle of daily life?

From idyllic countryside retreats to picturesque coastal escapes, we’ve listed the top spa hotels in Ireland for a relaxing weekend getaway.

Take a look:

Lough Eske Castle, Co. Donegal

Lough Eske Castle is an award-winning five-star hotel in the county of Donegal.

Owned and operated by Donegal man Pat Doherty, Lough Eske Castle showcases Donegal hospitality at its best.

The Castle can be found nestled within a 43-acre forest estate hugging the shores of Lough Eske, close to the Bluestack Mountains, just 8km from Donegal Town in Northwest Ireland.

Each guestroom at the Castle blends Irish heritage with the amenities and conveniences of a modern world-class hotel.

Located in the footprint of the original Victorian Glass House, CARA Organic Beauty Spa consists of seven treatment rooms including two couples’ treatment rooms, a thermal suite including an ice fountain, sauna, steam room, sanarium, tropical experience showers, heated bench and an infinity pool ensuring your wellness and indulgent relaxation.

The Spa offers award-winning treatments and outstanding service for all guests, using products from ESPA.

Farnham Estate, Co. Cavan

With 1,300 acres of mature woodlands and lakes to explore, a stunning Health Spa, an 18-hole Jeff Howes designed golf course and an incredible restaurant, the Farnham Estate Spa & Golf Resort is the perfect location for a relaxing weekend getaway.

The moment you enter the driveway, you are greeted by acres of rolling countryside – a peaceful haven that entirely captures the spirit of relaxation at one of the top luxury spa hotels in Ireland.

The Farnham Estate Spa & Golf Resort Health Spa is a calm world of peace and serenity.

The renowned spa offers ESPA and Yon-Ka treatments and products, perfect for a luxury spa break.

Farnham Estate, with its expansive woodlands, also raises the spirits with 7km of the most beautifully natural walking trails in the land.

Walks range from the more relaxed, shorter routes through to the more challenging, depending on the individual requirements.

Whether you are a regular walker or are just curious to see what this estate has to offer during your stay at Farnham Estate, there is sure to be something interesting on the fabulous selection of simple walks through the woods and parklands, each of which starts at the hotel’s front door.

Four Seasons Carlingford, Co. Louth

The Four Seasons Hotel, Spa & Leisure Club, Carlingford lies peacefully under the inspiring Cooley Mountains, overlooking Carlingford Lough and only a stone’s throw from the rambling streets of the beautiful medieval village of Carlingford.

A jewel in the crown of Irelands Ancient East, Carlingford offers rugged landscapes, breath-taking sea views and something for all tastes to keep your days full of enjoyment.

Everything from the Carlingford Lough Ferry to boutique shopping and cultural events, consistently bringing a buzz of holiday feel and fun factor to all visitors.

The hotel has recently undergone a number of renovations including the fabulous new executive bedrooms, Luxe Spa, Thermal & Wellness suite which includes Ireland’s first sun meadows: Vitamin D Therapy and Collagen Light Therapy and the classically decorated Lobby with a modern twist – featuring sphere hanging chandeliers and chic button tufted couches.

At the Four Seasons Hotel, Spa & Leisure Club, Carlingford you will be assured a warm welcome, superb cuisine and exceptional service along with a destination holiday amongst the best in the Emerald Isle.

Galgorm Resort, Co. Antrim

Situated just 30 minutes from Belfast is Northern Ireland’s premier hotel – Galgorm Resort.

Promising laid-back luxury and a world-class spa offering, there’s no better place to take time out to relax and unwind in the understated beauty of this riverside resort.

Choose from a variety of day spa packages, dining experiences, or overnight stays at Galgorm as all accommodation comes complete with full access to the renowned Thermal Village – the first outdoor spa of its kind on the island of Ireland and winner of Spa of the Year for Western Europe in the 2023 World Spa & Wellness Awards.

