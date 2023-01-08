Who is Leah O’Rourke? Everything we know about the Dancing with the Stars 2023 contestant

Leah O’Rourke is one of the eleven celebrities competing in the 2023 series of RTÉ’s Dancing with the Stars.

The Newry native has been paired with professional dancer John Nolan, and they are hoping to impress the judges and viewers with their dance moves on Sunday night when the popular show returns to our screens.

But who is Leah O’Rourke?

The actress is best known for her role as Derry Girls’ Jenny Joyce – the goody-two-shoes prefect who never strays from the rules.

The 34-year-old has also appeared in several short films including Wasted, Anna and Normality, and played Siobhán in the award-winning film Half Brothers.

Leah also auditioned for the role of Marianne in the critically acclaimed drama series Normal People, but lost out to Daisy Edgar-Jones.

Leah is notoriously private about her personal life but in September 2020, she confirmed she was in a relationship.

Speaking to the Belfast Telegraph about Normal People, the actress said: “I absolutely loved the show, the casting was brilliant, my whole family watched it including me and my boyfriend, I thought it was a just a really fantastic show.”

Leah has over 6k followers on Instagram, where she has posted some sweet photos with her Derry Girls co-stars.

Speaking ahead of her stint on DWTS, Leah said: “I am absolutely thrilled to be joining the show. This is the opportunity of a lifetime. If I’m brave enough to showcase terrible singing on Derry Girls, I’m hoping I’ll be brave enough to showcase my attempts at dancing.”

“I’m looking forward to taking on a new challenge, shaking off the school plait and showing a more glam side to me.”

The new season of DWTS kicks off at 6:30pm on RTÉ One tonight.