WATCH: Bono records special message for sixth class students

The U2 frontman offered some words of advice for the graduating class of 2020

Bono has given sixth class students some words of wisdom, upon their graduation from RTÉ’s Home School Hub.

The cross-platform teaching initiative, which started on March 30th amid the coronavirus pandemic, reached it’s finale today – and was celebrated with a graduation concert.

This morning, Bono shared his “six thoughts for sixth class” with the graduates in a video addressing kindness, love, laughter and friendship.

Bono addressed the young audience, before offering his six pieces of advice.

The first piece of advice the singer shared was to “trust your own instincts.”

The songwriter continued by talking about the importance of being a good friend, being kind, standing up for others, and fighting for what you believe in.

The activist also briefly mentioned his own school years, when he knew he wanted to be a singer.

“There will always be people who tell you you’re not smart enough, strong enough, talented enough, that you can’t do that thing that you so deeply want to. Avoid them,” he said.

The rockstar signed off the video by saying, “That’s my 6 thoughts for 6th class. Congratulations. Over and out from Bono.”

Home School Hub Class of 2020 🎓

Today is your day and "its a beautiful day". Bono has 6 special messages for all the 6th class graduates of Ireland …#RTEHomeSchool @RTEjr @RTE2 Full message available on demand | @RTEplayer pic.twitter.com/6gyS8nEaRs — RTÉ (@rte) June 19, 2020

