Vogue Williams slams ‘bullsh*t’ rumours: ‘I’m exhausted’

Vogue Williams has slammed “bullsh*t” rumours.

While discussing the recent rumoured “feud” between Holly Willoughby and Amanda Holden on her podcast My Therapist Ghosted Me with Joanne McNally, the presenter revealed she’s “exhausted” from the rumour mill.

The mum-of-three said: “There’s rumours that fly around back and forward all the time. We have been the subject of rumours… I’m kind of exhausted from the rumour mill.”

“Rumours, just take them with a pinch of salt because that’s usually what they are: Bullsh*t. They usually come from nothing. If someone usually doesn’t say something about a rumour… It’s bullsh*t.”

“I feel like we’re going back to Gossip Girl world,” Vogue admitted.

Joanne added: “Don’t believe the bullsh*t.”

Vogue, who is married to former Made In Chelsea star Spencer Matthews, went on to say: “I think people love gossip so much because it’s almost like a high.”

“The sad part is when you sit down and actually think about a rumour, you’re like: ‘Could that be true?’ And you’re kind of disappointed when you think about it and realise that’s probably, definitely not true. It’s just made up from complete and utter rubbish.”