Vogue Williams shares trailer for her new E4 show Send Nudes

Vogue Williams has shared the trailer for her new E4 show Send Nudes.

The Irish presenter is set to host the brand new 10-part series, which is “coming soon” to the UK channel.

Sharing the trailer on Instagram, Vogue wrote: “So excited to be hosting this brand new series – #e4SendNudes – coming soon to [E4].”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by voguewilliams (@voguewilliams)

“Loved working with [Crack It Productions] on it, such an interesting and fun show, we met some incredible people who shared their stories with us ❤️,” she continued.

According to E4, the show will offer “people with very personal body hang-ups, the opportunity to look into the possible future, via 3D animated avatars, to show them an ideal of what they could look like if they went ahead with their desire for cosmetic surgery”.

“However, they won’t be alone, as they’ll be supported by presenter Vogue Williams in the studio, and a diverse panel of 50 people from across the country.”

“The panel will get sent the individual’s ‘nudes’, and add their honest feedback into the mix as the contributor looks to make a very big decision.”

The “warm-hearted” 10-part series, which will air later this year, promises it “will put the body hang-ups we all share on show, celebrating our differences, and showing these contributors, whether they decide to have surgery or not, that there’s no such thing as ‘normal’.”

Vogue previously said: “This will be a super positive show celebrating all body shapes and sizes and our panel of experts are on hand to give the most considered advice to try and help contestants only make choices that are informed and are their own final decisions.”

“As much as I like to normally get stuck-in to production, I will remain fully clothed throughout!” the Irish presenter joked.