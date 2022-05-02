Vicky Phelan shares health update while on family holiday in Co. Clare

Vicky Phelan has shared a health update while on a family holiday in Doonbeg, Co. Clare.

The CervicalCheck campaigner spent the bank holiday weekend at her holiday home, where she visited her favourite beach Doughmore, enjoyed coffee from Moher Cottage, and dinner in Morrissey’s of Doonbeg.

The mother-of-two admitted that while she was having a “lovely” time on her trip, she was upset that she is no longer able to walk on Doughmore beach.

She wrote on Instagram on Sunday: “While it has been lovely to get down here and to get down on the beach, it is also so hard at times because I can’t walk the beach. I am just about getting down there and I need to rest after every time I exert myself.”

“My back is just not cooperating BUT I know I am in a better place than 6 weeks ago when I was confined to a chair. It just gets to me at times that I can no longer walk my favourite beach and that I need help tying my shoes and other stupid little things that get to me…”

“Apologies for the rant. It has been a lovely weekend overall and once I am with the people I love, that’s all that really matters, isn’t it ❤️❤️❤️”

It comes after Vicky took a break from social media to recover from complications after undergoing radiotherapy.

Back in March, she wrote on Instagram: “It has been a while since I have posted…there are valid reasons for it. I warned that I might go quiet once I started radiotherapy but nothing could have prepared me for what followed.”

“So, today, I am going home after spending the past two weeks in this room at @milfordcarecentre recovering from complications from my radiotherapy treatment. I have NEVER been so sick or in as much pain as I have been over the past two weeks!!!”

“The radiotherapy increased the amount of pain I was in and also incapacitated me leaving me unable to walk without assistance. I am only now, in the past few days able to walk without either a 4-wheeler or a Zimmer frame.”

She continued: “Walking long distances is still beyond me but I hope I will get there again. I only finished my last session of radiotherapy last Monday and it can take a couple of weeks for the effects to be felt so I am really hoping that I will be moving around a bit more freely in a couple of weeks time but I am also acutely aware that I may never regain what I had…”

“I am also going to pull back from posting here on social media. I need to focus on spending time with my family and friends. I hope that people understand.”

Vicky concluded the post by writing: “Unfortunately, my condition has become unpredictable and is impacting more and more on my everyday life.”

“Thank you ALL for your continued support and for all your well wishes. I really do appreciate the support.”