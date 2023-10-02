Today FM’s Pamela Joyce hits back at body shaming troll – after sharing photos with new beau on social media

Pamela Joyce was forced to hit back at a body shaming troll on social media, after sharing new photos of her and her boyfriend online.

The radio presenter, who hosts the lunchtime slot on Today FM, recently enjoyed a trip to Lisbon with her new beau Gavin Moran.

On Monday, the Galway native posted photos from their Portugese holiday on Instagram, which sadly attracted a nasty comment.

After a friend commented, “Sometimes I’m offended by your beauty,” an Instagram user replied: “Yea but she is as fat as a house.”

While they later deleted the comment, Pamela refused to let them get away with it as she shared a screenshot of their message on her Instagram Story.

She captioned the post: “Aww did you think you got away with this by deleting it?”

“Also, ‘as fat as a house’ is not an idiom so perhaps before you insult someone’s physical appearance you should check your own stupidity first.”

Pamela went Instagram official with her new boyfriend last month, after enjoying a night away in Sligo.

Sharing photos from their staycation on Instagram: “The hard launch you’ve been waiting for 🚀.”

“PSA: don’t play golf with your boyfriend because he’ll ‘see a different side of you’ .”

Pamela has had a lot to celebrate recently, as she recorded a boost in listeners in the latest JNLR figures.

The presenter took over the coveted lunchtime slot on Today FM, replacing Mairead Ronan, in January 2022 – which she’s described as the “the highlight” of her career so far.

Just over a year after she took over the lunchtime slot, Pamela won Best Radio Show at The Gossies 2023, proving bosses made the right decision to place her in the hot seat.

During a previous interview with Goss.ie, Pamela revealed how her life has changed since she landed her dream job.

She also opened up about the highs and lows of being in the public eye, including the struggle of dating.