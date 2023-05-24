This is why Vogue Williams didn’t attend Jamie Laing and Sophie Habboo’s Spanish wedding

Jamie Laing and Sophie Habboo hosted their second wedding in Seville, Spain over the weekend.

The Made in Chelsea stars had officially tied the knot at a registry office in Chelsea last month.

A host of well-known faces stepped out at the lavish event – including Millie Mackintosh, Caggie Dunlop, Sam Thompson, Zara McDermott and Jack Whitehall.

Spencer Matthews acted as Jamie’s best man on the day; however, his wife Vogue was notably not in attendance.

The mum-of-three previously revealed that she was unable to attend due to a mix-up in her schedule.

“I’m raging because I can’t actually go to the wedding, and it’s not my fault,” she told Spencer on their podcast earlier this year.

“My manager messed up my schedule and I actually have a show on the day of Jamie’s wedding.”

It comes after Jamie and Sophie failed to invite Spencer and Vogue to their initial wedding in Chelsea last month, as the couple had been in Portugal at the time.

Spencer confessed he was “p***ed off” they didn’t receive an invite, as he would have “flown to Japan” in order to attend the ceremony.

Jamie and Sophie later revealed their London wedding was supposed to be more intimate, but plans changed last minute.

The couple have since apologised to Spencer and Vogue, admitting it was a “silly error”.