This is why Tommy Bowe has been absent from Ireland AM

Tommy Bowe has been noticeably absent from Ireland AM this week, and now we know why.

The former rugby star, who won Best Male TV Presenter at The Gossies earlier this month, was missing from the Ireland AM studio on Wednesday and Thursday.

Viewers were left wondering where Tommy was as Muireann O’Connell and Alan Hughes hosted the show without him.

Taking to Instagram this morning, the 39-year-old revealed he was actually in Brussels for a very important reason.

Tommy travelled to Belgium to speak at the European Parliament, marking 25 years of the Good Friday Agreement.

Sharing photos from his trip, the father-of-two wrote: “What an experience getting to visit the European Parliament in its celebration of 25 years of the Good Friday Agreement.”

“I was asked to share my experience of how I’ve benefited from the Good Friday Agreement and how sport is a wonderful tool to bring people together. Also a bitta Brussels sightseeing.”

In the comment section, Virgin Media News reporter Richard Chambers wrote, “Fair play 👏 Tommy Bowe MEP!” to which Tommy replied, “Will leave the politics to you Rich.”

Karen Koster, who used to co-host Ireland AM with Tommy, also commented: “Wow! How cool! 👏👏.”

Another follower wrote under his post: “No better man to be an ambassador for Ireland and Peace.”