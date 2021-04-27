This is when Michael Martin is set to announce the reopening of hairdressers and salons

Salons have been closed since Christmas Eve due to lockdown restrictions

This is when Michael Martin is set to announce the reopening of...

Michael Martin is expected to announce the reopening of hairdressers and salons this Thursday, April 29.

The Taoiseach will address the nation on Thursday evening, after meeting with Cabinet and NPHET about Ireland’s summer reopening.

Non-essential retail, as well as hairdressers and salons, are expecting to reopen from next month on a staggered basis.

During his last address, Mr. Martin confirmed: “In the month of May, we will look at a phased reopening of non-essential retail, personal services, all non-contact sports training, religious services, museums, galleries and libraries, and additional freedoms for those who are fully vaccinated.”

“Towards the end of May, and depending on progress, we will look at the reopening of hotels, B&Bs and guesthouses in the month of June.”

“July and August will see more intensive vaccination and the vast majority of the population will have significant protection against the virus allowing for significant opportunities to re-open even further.”

He added: “This summer, our businesses and our public services will safely reopen. We will finally be meeting and enjoying the company of friends and family once again. We will be able to travel within and enjoy our beautiful country again. Jobs and livelihoods will be restored.”

Speaking to the Irish Mirror today, the Fianna Fail leader promised to deliver a “comprehensive statement” this week.

The Taoiseach said: “We’ll make a comprehensive statement on Thursday, a very comprehensive statement, we’ll give plenty clarity.”

“We gave dates and timelines for the month of April, we’ve honoured those, so far so good, the Irish people have responded magnificently to the guidelines, all we open we want to keep open this time.”