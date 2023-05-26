The Script break their silence after the death of bandmate Mark Sheehan

The Script has broken their silence following the death of their beloved bandmate Mark Sheehan.

The guitarist sadly passed away at the age 46 in April, after a short illness.

In a statement at the time, the band said: “Much loved husband, father, brother, band mate and friend Mark Sheehan passed away today in hospital after a brief illness. The family and group ask fans to respect their privacy at this tragic time.”

Lead singer Danny O’Donoghue and drummer Glen Power have since posted a tribute to Mark on social media, as they vowed to keep touring without him.

The bandmates also said they will now dedicate the song Arms Open from their 2017 album Freedom Child to him at their shows.

Alongside a montage of clips featuring Mark, they wrote: “Arms Open meant so much to the three of us. It sums up our journey together from the start, always there for each other.”

“It also sums up our best friend, he was there for friends and family above everything else. That’s what #TheScriptFamily is all about. Mark would want us all to keep going so that’s what we’re going to do.”

“We’d like to celebrate Mark at our next two shows with you. Hold up a digital candle on your phone during Arms Open and we’ll all remember him together 🕯️,” they added.

“Big love. Danny and Glen ❤️🙌❤️.”

The Script have a number of gigs coming up, and are due to support P!nk for the UK and European leg of her tour in June – with the first concert taking place in Bolton on June 7.

The Script formed back in 2001 – consisting of Mark, Danny and Glen.

They released their debut single We Cry, followed by their debut album, titled The Script, in 2008.

The Dublin-based band have sold over 20 million albums worldwide.

Some of their most well-known songs include Man Who Can’t Be Moved, For The First Time, Hall of Fame, Superheroes and The Last Time.

Glen previously penned an emotional tribute to Mark on Instagram, following the news of his untimely death.

At the time, he wrote: “It’s so hard to write these words. I can’t believe I am writing them. It’s been over a week since we lost our band mate, friend and brother in arms.”

“It was in 2005 that I met Mark Sheehan. We clicked instantly. I knew he meant what he said. One night hanging out together, he said to me ‘I am taking you to the top’ and looking back now, 10 years later, I can honestly say that Mark was indeed a man of his word.”

“For an Irish band to play Croke Park to 82,000 people in their home town in front of their friends and family, that is the top. The history of accomplishments of our band will always stand as a testament to Mark Sheehan’s drive and vision.”

“It was his belief in what he saw in us together that brought out the best in everyone and really carried us forward. A true leader in every sense of the word, I’ll miss his direction, belief, work ethic and sense of humor.”

The Dubliner continued: “When the promogeddon was wearing us thin, he always got me with his whispered jokes as we were doing interviews. He knew I couldn’t control my laughter and he would do this to me all through the years.”

“He could detect when we were all nervous or tired and he would diffuse that with a perfectly timed one liner and then carry on like he didn’t say anything at all while Danny and I couldn’t control ourselves cracking up.”

“It was only last year on the road, Mark was giving me tips on songwriting, sharing exercises with me that he used to yield his particular unique brand of genius that only he had. There was so much more I wanted to explore with him.”

“He not only had a way with words, he had a way of using them in a roomful of people that made you want to work as hard as you could to do the best you could.”

Glen went on to say: “We travelled so far and so wide, saw so many faces and places we never expected to see, us against the world, a Brotherhood. Mark, I’ll miss you my dear friend, we did it, we made it.”

“Thank you for pushing me outside my comfort zone and believing in me. But most of all, thank you for the laughs, for the friendship and for bringing us all together.

“I know I’ll see you again one day on that big stage in the sky and we can finish that song… Thanks for everything, Love you Brother, Glen.”