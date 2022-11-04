The line-up for Angela Scanlon’s Ask Me Anything has been revealed

The fourth episode of Angela Scanlon’s Ask Me Anything will air on RTÉ One at 9.35pm on Saturday, November 5.

Dermot Bannon will lead the line-up on Saturday night.

The architect and presenter will chat to Angela about nicking something of Daniel O’ Donnell’s, what it’s like to be a sex symbol at the age of 50 and how ironing while listening to podcasts and 90s dance music is his form of meditation.

Clodagh McKenna Herbert will join Angela and Dermot on the pink couch.

She tells the pair all about her hen party and their fancy names, how it feels to live in Downton Abbey, her love of eating “en famille” and her imaginary Galway pal Eileen.

Comedian Neil Delamere has also been announced for Saturday night’s line-up.

Neil will chat about how an appearance on Blackboard Jungle at the age of 15 led to a recent stint on Celebrity Mastermind, his three-legged dog Lol and the time he lied to a Garda.

The eight-part series will run until December 3.