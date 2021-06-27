The Kerry native shared the exciting news on Instagram

Tadhg Fleming announces his engagement to his longtime love Alannah Bradley

Tadhg Fleming has announced his engagement to his longtime love Alannah Bradley.

The Irish social media star shared the exciting news with his 678k Instagram followers on Sunday evening, revealing his beloved dog Otie helped him with the proposal.

The Kerry native wrote: “My official partner in crime 💍❤️ ….shoutout to Otie for all the help 🤣🙏🏻#WeDidAThing.”

Jedward commented on the post: “Congrats legendary couple rock the wedding you better have us on the playlist.”

Tadhg rose to worldwide fame back in 2017, after his hilarious video of his father Derry attempting to catch a bat in the kitchen went viral.

The video landed the social media star and his family appearances on The Late Late Show here in Ireland, as well as an interview with Jimmy Kimmel on his popular US chat show.