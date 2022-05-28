Steal Her Style: Una Healy stuns in multi-colour shirt dress

Una Healy rarely gets it wrong when it comes to her fashion choices.

The singer picked the perfect outfit to host The Six O’Clock Show on Friday, as she commanded attention in a multi-coloured shirt dress.

The satin mini dress features a flattering tie front detail, and a marble and zebra design.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Una Healy (@unahealy)

Una picked up the dress from Forever Unique, which you can purchase online here for €86.67.

The mother-of-two paired the dress with shoes from her own collection.

The 40-year-old wore the ‘Rock with You’ heels from the Una Healy Original Collection in a white and nude colour, which you can get here for €59.99.