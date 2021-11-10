Sinead Kennedy reveals when she is returning to RTÉ’s Today

Sinead Kennedy has revealed when is she returning to RTÉ’s Today.

The popular presenter took maternity leave back in March ahead of the birth of her daughter Indie.

Taking part in an Instagram Q&A, Sinead confirmed she would be back on our screens in the new year.

After a follower asked how she was, Sinead replied: “I’m great, really great, thanks so much for asking! In fact loads of you have been asking how I am, thank you.”

“Missing @daithiose and the craic to be fair but back for more madness in January.”

The 37-year-old presents the show alongside the Kerry presenter.

Sinead and her husband Conor Kirwan tied the knot in 2014.

The couple welcomed their first child together earlier this year, a baby girl named Indie.

Announcing the birth of her daughter via Instagram, Sinead wrote: “Indie Kirwan is the most precious thing to have ever happened to us. We’re overcome with happiness and are feeling extremely grateful.”