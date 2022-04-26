Showband star Dickie Rock ‘devastated’ after the death of his beloved wife Judy

Showband legend Dickie Rock is mourning the death of his beloved wife Judy.

The 75-year-old was being treated at St Vincent’s Hospital for several weeks after contracting Covid-19, but she sadly passed away on Monday evening.

A person close to the family told the Irish Independent that Dickie is “devastated by the loss” of his wife of over 50 years.

Dickie and Judy, who tied the knot in 1966, both contracted coronavirus last month.

Dickie, 85, suffered from flu-like symptoms with the virus, and was able to recover at home.

However, the mother of his five children required hospital treatment and was eventually taken into the intensive care unit.