Ryan Tubridy opens up about changes coming to The Late Late Show

Ryan Tubridy has revealed that there will be big changes to The Late Late Show next season.

The 46-year-old has been hosting the popular talk show without an audience since mid-March due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Ryan spoke to his listeners on his RTÉ Radio One show and revealed that it might be a very different programme once it returns in September.

“We have one more show to go now on Friday night and then we’ll leave you alone for a while. I’m sure you could do with an old break from us,” he expressed.

“We’re going to have to reconfigure, or at least look at, how the show’s going to work from September onwards and in terms of the change and the shape.”

The Irish broadcaster discussed that this season has been one of the toughest of his career, due to the global pandemic and the death of RTÉ stars such as Gay Byrne, Larry Gogan and Marian Finucane.

“It’s been a very, very… It’s been quite a season. I’ve never seen anything like it in my career in RTE,” he confessed.

“We lost Gay, we lost Marian and we lost Larry. And then the virus came along and it just seemed to be a lot of things going on all the time.”

“We just wanted to, then when the virus arrived, try and channel the mood of the country and see where we’re going every week.”

Ryan also confirmed the incredible line-up for the last show of the season, which will include President Michael D Higgins, Saoirse Ronan and Colin Farrell.

The father-of-two added that the President’s pre-recorded interview is set to take place in his presidential home this week.

“We’re going to have President Michael D Higgins with us on Friday night. Well not with us on Friday night – we’re going to see him in Arás an Uachtaráin and interview him in the gardens there this week,” he commented.

The news came after Ryan announced that The Late Late Toy Show will be “bigger than ever” this year, despite concerns over COVID-19.

