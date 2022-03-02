RTÉ receives 15 complaints about The Tommy Tiernan Show after ‘awkward’ interview with Amy Huberman

RTÉ have received 15 complaints over the latest episode of The Tommy Tiernan Show.

The comedian and chat show host was joined by actress Amy Huberman, singer Thomas McCarthy and campaigner Jessica Wade on Saturday night’s show.

In a statement to Sunday World, a spokesperson said: “RTÉ received ten emails and five calls from members of the public who were unhappy with the elements of the programme.”

While it was not specified which part of the show sparked complaints, many viewers were left feeling “uncomfortable” after a question Tommy asked Amy.

The 42-year-old discussed her career, her family’s connection to the Holocaust and her marriage to rugby legend Brian O’Driscoll on the show.

But things took an “awkward” turn when Tommy asked the Finding Joy star: “Without incriminating the people that we live with, I wonder could we talk about sex?”

He explained: “I’m much more interested now in intimacy and shared, physical space with my wife and sex can be a part of that.”

“It’s not something you often hear Irish men in their 50s say, but it’s really important for me to be able to spend that time with my wife being physical intimate. But that’s not necessarily about sex.”

Amy replied: “And that’s that conversation dealt with.”

Tommy then asked if Amy’s sex life is different now to how it was when she was younger, before adding: “If it’s an unfair question, we can leave it.”

Taking to Twitter to react to the interview, one viewer wrote: “Hugely creepy interview from Tommy Tiernan last night with Amy Huberman as he questioned her about sex. She handled it brilliantly though.”

Another tweeted: “Tommy had a very rare misstep tonight with Amy Huberman and a question about sex. Awkward to watch but she handled it well.”

