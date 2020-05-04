Rosie Connolly reveals why she’s so ‘grateful’ during lockdown

The popular influencer is looking on the positive side of things

Rosie Connolly has revealed why she is feeling “grateful” during lockdown in Ireland.

The mum-of-two has been at home with her children Harry and Remi, and husband Paul.

While some of have been struggling to stay away from their friends and loved ones, Rosie said she feels so grateful to be with her family during such a tough time.

“A year we will never forget ❤️,” she wrote in a sweet Instagram post.

“So grateful for quality time with my kiddies while they’re so young… 💫 They both change so much from week to week… and these are days we will never get back so make the most of them ☀️ #family.”

Despite staying at home during lockdown, Rosie has been keeping her 327k followers entertained by sharing outfit posts.

