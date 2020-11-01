Rosie Connolly reveals she’s already put up her Christmas tree

The popular influencer is already set for the festive season

Rosie Connolly has revealed she’s already put up her Christmas tree.

The mother-of-two admitted she couldn’t wait to put up her Christmas decorations, despite Halloween just finishing up on Saturday.

The popular influencer took to Instagram to share a stunning selfie along with the caption: “It’s almost 🎄 time 😝🙈”, before giving her 352k followers a glimpse at the tree on the first day of November.



“I wasn’t joking,” she wrote, showing a sparkly bauble on the tree.

The news comes after Rosie revealed her plans to give away another designer bag to raise money for Temple Street Children’s Hospital and Crumlin Children’s Hospital.

Last December, the Irish influencer raised almost €300k in less than two weeks, after she posted a giveaway offering her followers the chance to win a Gucci bag in exchange for a donation to the cause.

Rosie launched a Go-Fund-Me page to facilitate donations, and ended up raising €287,636 for both hospitals.

Taking to her Instagram Story on Friday, Rosie told her followers she’s planning another giveaway, and promised it’s going to be “bigger and better” this year.

Rosie wrote: “It’s getting to that time of year again, and I couldn’t pass up the opportunity to give back again, especially after the incredible success of last year’s campaign.”

“I’m going to be doing another giveaway to raise money for the children’s hospitals again…”

In another post, Rosie wrote: “I’ll be buying another designer bag to give away, along with other incredible prizes so that there’s more than one winner (already have a Dyson Airwrap confirmed for you guys).”

The mother-of-two then asked fans to send their dream designer bag suggestions, before she purchases the winning prize.

“So I want to know, what designer bag are lusting after?? What’s the ‘It’ bag you’d be willing to donate for? It’ll be a minimum €5 entry once again.”

Rosie continued: “The plan is that I’ll be buying the bag myself, along with a donation to kick start the campaign, it’ll then be open to anyone who would like to donate a minimum of €5 to enter the competition!”

“Last year we raised over a quarter of a million euro,” Rosie wrote, alongside crying emojis.

“Making it bigger and better this year as the children’s hospitals have not been able to go ahead with many fundraisers in 2020 because of Covid…”

Rosie added: “They need our help and who doesn’t want to give a little back this year?”