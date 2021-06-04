Rosanna Davison celebrates a ‘big week of milestones’ for her twin boys

Rosanna Davison is celebrating a “big week of milestones” for her twin boys.

The former Miss World and her husband Wes Quirke welcomed twin boys in November – one year after their first child, Sophia, was born via surrogate.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday night, the 36-year-old shared a throwback snap from her pregnancy.

She captioned the post: “Throwback Thursday ✨ It’s been a big week of milestones for Oscar, who cut his first tooth and rolled over for the first time – Hugo is almost there too!”

“They seem to change and grow by the day,” Rosanna continued.

“Now that we’re coming out of the blur of the first six months, I look back at photos like this and genuinely still can’t believe that our two smiley, sweet boys were both squashed together inside of me elbowing each other in the face and thumping me in the rib cage not that long ago.”

The model mum suffered 14 miscarriages before she decided to look into surrogacy with her husband Wes in 2018.

The couple went on to welcome their first child, Sophia, via gestational surrogate in November 2019.

Months later, Rosanna and Wes experienced a fertility miracle, as the 36-year-old fell pregnant with twins during the first coronavirus lockdown.

The former Miss World went on to give birth to identical twin boys, named Oscar and Hugo, in November 2020.