Ronan Keating pens sweet tribute to wife Storm on her birthday

Ronan Keating has penned a heartwarming tribute to his wife Storm on her birthday.

The Australian TV producer celebrated her 42nd birthday on Friday.

The ex Boyzone member took to Instagram where he posted a touching tribute to his wife.

Ronan shared the words of Gene Hill, an American writer, and wrote in an Instagram post dedicated to his wife: “She is my other eyes that can see above the clouds; my other ears that hear above the winds.”

“She is the part of me that can reach out into the sea. When I succeed, She brags.”

“Without her, I am only another man. With her I am all-powerful. She is loyalty itself.”

“Her presence by my side is protection against my fears of dark and unknown things. She has promised to wait for me… whenever… wherever – in case I need her.”

“And I expect I will – as I always have. She is my love – Gene Hill (abbreviated).”

“Happy birthday my love. Found these words and adapted them a little.”

“They are pretty damn perfect for my girl. Love you always. ❤️”

Ronan’s daughter, Missy, 20, also shared a snap of herself and Storm to celebrate the star’s birthday.

Missy wrote: “Happy birthday to this incredible lady🌸🌼 @stormykeating.

“Your hard work is inspiring & your heart is admirable. Thankful for you and your always wise words💛”

“Love you forever! Todays for you & cheers to that 🥂💝”

Storm recently celebrated becoming a British citizen with her family and friends in Annabel’s in London. The television producer showed off her new status as she posed for photos with the rest of the Keating family. Australian and British flags were waved by her family and friends for the occasion. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Storm Keating (@stormykeating)

The star shared several photos on her Instagram of her and her family celebrating her big day, including an Instagram reel.

Storm wrote: “After living in England for 11 years and bearing two British babies, I have pledged my allegiance to the King and can now proudly call myself a #britishcitizen #dualcitizenship #Australia #Britain 🇦🇺🇬🇧”