Robbie Keane announces the death of his ‘wonderful’ mother in heartbreaking post

Robbie Keane has announced the death of his “wonderful” mother Anne in a heartbreaking post.

The Irish football star took to Instagram on Monday to share a series of photos of his mum, and wrote: “It is with a very heavy heart that I inform you of my beloved mother Anne’s passing.”

“My wonderful mother was our rock. She adored her children and grandchildren and was the most generous and selfless person I’ve ever met. She had an infectious sense of humour and constantly put smiles on our faces.”

Robbie continued: “You always wondered where I got my resilience from but after seeing your determination and fight despite everything that was thrown at you in life and especially the past few weeks, I know it was from you mum, you were always so strong, a true warrior.”

“Words can’t adequately express how lucky we were to have a mum like you. Thank you for all of the love, laughter and memories which I will cherish forever.

“I am heartbroken to say goodbye but I know that dad will be waiting for you with open arms and that you will both continue to guide us all from above. Rest in peace mum. I will love and miss you always.”

His wife Claudine took to Instagram on Tuesday to pen a heartfelt tribute to Anne following her death.

She wrote: “To my beloved mother in Law Anne Keane we are totally devastated by your passing. You showed so much strength and courage and waited and held on to speak to each and everyone of us, words of wisdom we will all cherish forever.”

“My last meal with you was in St. James’s hospital all the girls chatting away and you being your typical witty self telling jokes and recounting stories through the years I’m so thankful for those moments & I will cherish those memories ❤️🙏🏼 I chose your son @robbiekeane not knowing that loving him would also bring me closer to you an amazing woman I admire who was so warm kind and generous to everyone she met.”

“The strong woman who lost her husband 20 years ago and had the strength to hold all of the family together putting their needs before her own. The woman who accepted me into her family and made me feel loved wholeheartedly. Words are not enough to express my gratitude and tell you how much you mean to me and my kids. Thank you not only for raising the man of my heart but also for loving me like your own.”

“Anne on Thursday we will give you the send off you deserve with your favourite singer Mary black at the church singing on your final journey home. We adore you fly high with Robbie senior and the angels 🙏🏼RIP our dearest Anne we will keep you in our hearts ♥️ claudine 🕊”