Richie Sadlier and wife Fiona welcome their first child together

Richie Sadlier and his wife Fiona have welcomed their first child together.

The former Republic of Ireland footballer took to Instagram to share the happy news with his 17.4k followers.

Alongside a photo of his baby’s hand, the 44-year-old wrote: “Parents, at last ❤️”

He continued: “Delighted to share the happy news that Fiona gave birth to our gorgeous little son, Sam, last Friday.”

“I won’t even try and put into words how incredible this past week has been for us, but for now, just wanna say a huge thanks for all the lovely messages and well-wishes we received throughout the pregnancy.”

“It was lovely knowing there were so many people rooting for this chapter of our story to have a happy ending 👶💥”

“The biggest thanks of all goes to Fiona for never giving up hope that one day we’d feel this way ❤️❤️”

The couple, who tied the knot in 2019, announced they were expecting their first child last August.

Richie wrote on Instagram at the time: “Four years after being told we couldn’t conceive naturally, and umpteen fertility consultations, scans, injections, embryo transfers, tears, hugs, and negative pregnancy tests later …”

“I’m bloody delighted to share the news that my amazing wife @fionaward25 is now 15 weeks pregnant …. Naturally!”

“So grateful for all for the encouragement, support, solidarity and love we received along the way, and big hugs to anyone out there currently travelling the same path,” he added.

