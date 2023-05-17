Popular singer set to join Ryan Tubridy on his second last Late Late Show

Noel Gallagher is set to join Ryan Tubridy on his second last Late Late Show.

The Oasis legend last appeared on RTÉ’s flagship show in April 2021 via video link.

The 55-year-old’s band Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds are set to release their new album Council Skies next month.

Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds will perform at the Royal Hospital Kilmainham on August 23.

This week’s Late Late Show will be the penultimate episode to be hosted by Ryan, who will conclude his presenting duties on RTÉ’s flagship show on Friday, May 26.

More guests will be announced for this Friday’s episode in the coming days.

The Late Late Show airs on Fridays at 9:35pm on RTÉ One.