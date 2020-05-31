The fashion designer showed off a new dress

Pippa O’Connor reveals she’s dressing up at home ‘because why not’

Pippa O’Connor has revealed she is dressing up at home during lockdown, “because why not”.

The POCO owner has shared photos in a new dress, admitting to followers that she felt like getting glam at home.

Taking to Instagram the mum-of-two shared new pics in a stunning long red Rixo dress.

“Wearing my lovely pieces because why not .. what’s the point in saving clothes or anything else ❤️ the time is now,” she captioned the photos.

The Rixo gown will set you back €356, and you can buy it right HERE.

The post comes just a few days after Pippa, 35, revealed she was missing getting glam during lockdown.

“Oh to feel glam again. I haven’t worn heels since the start of lockdown, I think I’ll change that this weekend,” she wrote.

“Just to feel like me again! Are you doing dress up nights at home ? 👗👠🥂.”

On this week’s episode of #GossChats, Ali Ryan chats to Love Island winner and rugby star Greg O’Shea about his experience on the reality show, what REALLY happened after his split from Amber Gill, and some of the strange things women have sent him in his DMs…

#GossChats is sponsored by top Irish aesthetic clinic Haus of JeJuve.