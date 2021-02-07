Paul Mescal’s rumoured girlfriend Phoebe Bridgers makes her SNL debut

The singer has been receiving high praise online

Phoebe Bridgers has made her Saturday Night Live debut.

The American singer smashed a guitar during her appearance on the late night talk-show last night, as she sang her tracks ‘Kyoto’ and ‘I Know The End’.

The 26-year-old has been trending on Twitter since the show aired, receiving high praise from fans.

me watching phoebe bridgers destroy her guitar #SNL pic.twitter.com/oPYUbqLJ1f — kathleen (@kathleen_hanley) February 7, 2021

pictured: me watching @phoebe_bridgers on SNL just now 🥰 pic.twitter.com/oXZbuqkN1r — Bethany Kolisniak (she/her) (@bkolisniak) February 7, 2021

Phoebe Bridgers grinning through her ‘SNL’ debut while playing “Kyoto,” a perfect song >>>>> — Jason Lipshutz (@jasonlipshutz) February 7, 2021

yes the actual super bowl is this weekend but MY super bowl is dan levy and phoebe bridgers on snl — sarah heck (@saraheheck) February 6, 2021

The songstress is rumoured to be dating Irish actor Paul Mescal, first sparking romance rumours last summer, when they were spotted together in Cork.

Back in July, the Normal People star was seen having brunch with Phoebe at the Lemon Leaf Café in Kinsale.

Months later, the rumoured couple were spotted at the exclusive Soho Farmhouse in England, and onlookers told the Mail On Sunday that they were “all over each other”.

Phoebe attracted Paul’s attention back in May, after she called him “cute” during an interview with NME.

The LA-based musician said she had just started watching Normal People, and started following “that cute boy” Paul Mescal on Instagram.

Phoebe said Paul quickly followed her back, and said: “I got a little pitter-patter in my heart when I saw.”

Just one week later, both stars did a 25 minute Instagram Live together, as Phoebe interviewed Paul for a fashion magazine.

Earlier this week, Paul celebrated his 25th birthday, and Phoebe marked the occasion by sharing a sweet tribute to him on Instagram.

She posted a previously unseen photo of Paul holding a stack of pizza boxes, and wrote: “Happy birthday pizza boy @paul_mescal.”

The Kildare native then reposted her birthday message, alongside the caption: “Mmmmmmm ❤️.”

Paul starred in the music video for Phoebe’s song ‘Savior Complex’ back in December, which was shared on Phoebe’s official Facebook page, just days after Paul finally revealed that he has a girlfriend.

During an interview with GQ in November, the actor described his girlfriend as a “lifesaver”, but refused to name the lucky lady.