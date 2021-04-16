Paul Mescal devastates fans by deactivating his Instagram account

Paul Mescal has devastated fans by deactivating his Instagram account.

The Normal People star has quit the social media platform, despite attracting 1.1million followers over the past year.

A source has since told The Sun: “Paul deactivated his Instagram account because it just became a drain.”

“He felt like he was wasting time on there, reading the comments is no good for anyone’s mental health.”

“There are more important things going on in his life and he wants to focus his energy into his personal life and his work, he doesn’t need social media for that,” the insider explained.

“He’s a private guy and doesn’t feel the need to share everything online. But Paul knows it does mean he won’t be able to cash in on lucrative offers for massive brand tie-ins.”

“He could have easily commanded six-figure sums for posts on his Instagram account endorsing products, but he just doesn’t feel it is worthwhile at this point.”

“He might reactivate his page in the future but he’s enjoying his time away from it,” the source added.

The 25-year-old is currently in Donegal filming a new movie, after he recently wrapped production on the big screen adaptation of Carmen in Australia.