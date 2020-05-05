Normal People fans have made an Instagram account for Connell’s necklace

Fans of Normal People have made an Instagram account for their “favourite character” – and it’s not what you think.

The BBC’s adaptation of Sally Rooney’s novel has received huge acclaim and has parachuted actors Paul Mescal and Daisy Edgar-Jones into the spotlight.

However, it’s actually Connell’s silver necklace that apparently has really stolen the hearts of many.

A new Instagram account called @connellschainis dedicated to Connell’s necklace and it has amassed more than 26,000 followers in just a few days.

Billie Bhatia, who created the account, explained in an article for Stylist that she “couldn’t stop thinking about Connell and his chain.”

In the book, the chain is described as “Argos chic.”

Fans have also tweeted about their obsession with the accessory.

“My favourite character on Normal People, the chain,” one fan penned.

“To everyone watching #NormalPeople –on a scale of 1-10, how badly do you want to be the chain around Paul Mescal’s neck? I’m 11,” another added.

Paul also spoke about the importance of the piece of jewellery.

“It’s absolutely part of Connell’s identity,” he revealed in an interview to The Cut.

“If another character wore one, it would be totally jarring. With Connell, it fits like a glove or something.”

The Maynooth native explained that he had given the chain to his co-star Daisy as a present at the end of filming, but she has since lost it.

