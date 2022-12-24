Nicola Hughes ‘heartbroken’ as baby daughter is diagnosed with medical condition

Nicola Hughes has revealed she’s “heartbroken” after her baby daughter Penelope was diagnosed with hip dysplasia.

The medical condition prevents the joint in the hip from forming correctly.

Taking to Instagram on Friday night to share the diagnosis, the Made In Chelsea star wrote: “This past week has been a really hard one, Penelope has hip dysplasia and yesterday we found out whether or not she needed surgery.”

“Watching her struggle since having her harness fitted has been heartbreaking,” Nicola continued.

“I know we’re lucky we’ve caught it early but it doesn’t change the pain of seeing your baby cry when she can’t move her body.”

“Normal movements for her such as arching her back or straightening her legs aren’t an option at the moment. It’s impossible to prepare yourself for the love you’ll feel for your baby and I wouldn’t change it for the world.”

“The sleep deprivation is nothing in comparison to what you’d sacrifice for them. #hipdysplasia #hipdysplasiaawareness.”

Nicola and her husband Charlie Tupper welcomed their first child together in October.

The Irish model and TV personality shared the news via Instagram at the time, writing: “My heart 🥹 Our little Penelope made an early arrival 🖤.”

Nicola announced her pregnancy in May, five months after she and Charlie tied the knot.

The couple got married at the lavish Botleys Mansion in December, after five years together.

