Niall Horan’s mum shares rare insight into his relationship with ‘lovely’ girlfriend Amelia Woolley

Niall Horan’s mum has shared a rare insight into his relationship with Amelia Woolley.

The Irish singer has been dating the English beauty since May 2020, but the couple have kept their romance out of the limelight.

The former One Direction star’s mother Maura spoke to Joe Duffy on RTÉ’s Lifeline on Thursday afternoon, where she gushed over his “lovely” girlfriend.

She said: “He’s brought her home to Mullingar… She’s a lovely girl. She’s from England and she’s not in the business so that’s a good one!”

“She’s met Mammy Maura, and Mammy Maura is very impressed! She’s also met Nanny Margaret, sat in the kitchen.”

Niall, 29, brought his girlfriend back to his hometown of Mullingar for Christmas last year.

Amelia is from Birmingham but based in London, and works as a commercial assistant for luxury shoe brand Nicholas Kirkwood.

Before meeting Amelia, Niall was in a relationship with American singer and actress Hailee Steinfeld – but the pair split at the end of 2018.