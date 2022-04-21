Nadine Coyle and Jamie Dornan tipped to star in Derry Girls movie

Nadine Coyle and Jamie Dornan have been tipped to star in the Derry Girls movie.

Although the current third season of the hit sitcom will be the last, show creator Lisa McGee has previously teased the possibility of the Derry Girls moving to the big screen.

Following the shock guest appearance of Liam Neeson in the final season’s premiere episode, fans have been speculating on potential stars to be cast in the film.

Belfast movie heartthrob and county Down native Jamie Dornan leads the charge at 4/1, while Line of Duty’s Adrian Dunbar is at odds of 5/1 to appear in a future film.

Other Northern Irish actors in the mix include Ciaran Hinds at 6/1, and James Nesbitt at 8/1.

Girls Aloud songstress and Derry native Nadine Coyle has been chalked up at 12/1 to make an appearance.

The bookmaker has also seen some interest in Dubliner’s Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson making an appearance in a future Derry Girls Movie. Gleeson is currently at 6/1 and Farrell is at 16/1.

Nicola McGeady of Ladbrokes said: “Fans can’t get enough of Derry Girls since the final season hit our screens last week, and if this recent run of money is anything to go by, we could be seeing the Derry Girls alongside Hollywood and Pop Royalty on the big screen not before long!”

Season 3 of Derry Girls continues next Tuesday at 9.15pm on Channel 4.