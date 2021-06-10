Miss Universe Ireland boss Brittany Mason reveals she’s selling her wedding dress after splitting from fiancé

"I am no longer getting married to the man that I thought was my best friend and partner to life..."

Brittany Mason has revealed she’s selling her wedding dress, after splitting from her fiancé.

The Miss Universe Ireland boss moved from the US to Ireland with her partner in 2015, but the couple have since parted ways.

Sharing the news on Instagram, Brittany shared a photo of herself in her wedding dress alongside a heartbreaking caption.

She wrote: “As many people who are close to me already know, every woman‘s worst and most horrifying nightmare has come true for me.”

“I am no longer getting married to the man that I thought was my best friend and partner to life. Right after the new year I was completely blindsided and I have lost everything.”

“After giving up my entire life and career 6 years ago to follow my heart for love to Ireland, I’ve been left with nothing, homeless, and living out of the same suitcase for 6 months.”

“I am safe now and I cannot thank everyone who has rallied by my side and supported me during this time,” she explained.

“After months of attempts I was able to FINALLY retrieve some of my own property including my wedding dress last Friday and I am now selling it in hopes to try and get back on my feet and start my life over.”

“The day I picked it out was magical, I thought I had my ‘moment’ finding my dream wedding dress. I truly thought it was one of the best days of my life.”

“The dress is absolute perfection, a gorgeous and incredibly detailed white French lace by the the one and only dream couture wedding dress designer Galia Lahav in a size 4,” she wrote.

“I LOVE this dress so much, it is gut wrenching that sadly I will not be walking down the aisle in it, but it really is an ABSOLUTE DREAM of a dress and I believe it is destined to be for another lucky woman to have her (hopefully forever) moment and say her ‘I do’s’ to the love of her life.”

“I would really love to see another wonderful and special woman have her happily ever after in this gown because it truly is a one of a kind piece of art. It needs to find a home!”

Finally, the 34-year-old asked her followers to DM her for pricing, and revealed the veil is included as well as custom matching detachable sleeves.