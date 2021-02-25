Michael Fassbender ‘in talks’ to play an assassin in upcoming Netflix movie

The film will be helmed by acclaimed director David Fincher

Michael Fassbender is reportedly in talks to play an assassin in David Fincher’s upcoming Netflix movie.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Irish-German actor is set to play the protagonist in The Killer, based on the French graphic novel Le Tueur by Alexis Nolent.

The film will follow a hitman who begins to psychologically crack as he develops a conscience.

Filmmaker David Fincher has reunited with screenwriter Andrew Kevin Walker for the project, who wrote his screen classics Se7en, The Game and Fight Club.

The news comes after Michael recently wrapped filming Taika Waititi’s upcoming movie Next Goal Wins.

The 43-year-old is back working on set, after enjoying a peaceful year with his wife Alicia Vikander – amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Back in September, the actress gushed about their life in lockdown during an interview with the Irish Mirror.

Alicia said: “Being at home has been fantastic, the one silver lining in this very tough situation the world has been going through.”

“The wonderful thing for me is being able to stop working and being at home with my husband and making sure my family is good.”

“When you strip everything away, I realised I really care about things that make me happy like gardening, cooking, reading and writing.”

Alicia continued: “Being completely still for a change, I started to fall in love again with what I do for a living and watching a lot of amazing old classic films. I go downstairs and Michael says, ‘We are like a Netflix couple’.

“It’s been another kind of learning, but I’m really enjoying that side of everyday life.”

“I’ve never been at home for this long but the good thing is if you are happy it can turn into something romantic and the fact that we haven’t strangled each other is a very good sign.”

The couple tied the knot in Ibiza back in 2017.