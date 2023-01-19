Maura Higgins admits she ‘fangirled’ after meeting Jamie Dornan: ‘Fifty Shades of Fanny Flutters’

Maura Higgins has admitted she “fangirled” after meeting Jamie Dornan at the airport.

The Longford native, who shot to fame after appearing on the 2019 series of Love Island, took to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday morning to share a selfie with the 50 Shades of Grey star.

She captioned the post: “Wearing grey for Mr Grey.”

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Thursday morning, Maura said: “We’re going to get onto Jamie Dornan. Can you believe the morning I had?”

“To people out there, yes I know he’s just a normal person like everyone else. I’m obsessed, like you do not know how many times I have watched 50 Shades of Grey. I’ve got no words.”

“Yes I’m a fangirl NOT SORRY!” the reality star captioned the video.

She went on to say: “Let’s just talk about Jamie Dornan. My god guys, my jaw hit the f**king floor when I seen him. The voice notes that I’ve sent to my friends… Filthy, absolutely filthy.”

“I’m still not well after it. I mean, Fifty Shades of Fanny Flutters, that’s what I was dealing with.”

“Can you believe as well I’m literally wearing different shades of grey? Now if that’s not manifestation, I don’t know what is. And now I have to sit on a long-haul flight like an absolute horny devil.”

Maura continued: “I literally got on [the flight] and thought, ‘Oh my god, surely they’ll have 50 Shades of Grey and I can just do disgusting things to myself while watching every single movie back to back.'”

“Sorry to the people that are underage, you shouldn’t be listening to me right now. When I was staring at him I was just thinking of every single dirty scene, every single naked scene… Anyway, the man is happily married with kids.”

“A lot of people DM’d me like, ‘Oh is he your new boyfriend?’ I mean hello? If he was my new boyfriend I’d be so busy with him 24/7 that I would probably delete my Instagram and every aspect of my life because I would just be doing things with him… Oh what a man.”

Maura has since landed in Mexico for a luxury holiday with her gal pals.