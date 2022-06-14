Marty Whelan left ‘blushing’ after discovering hilarious gift with his face on it

Marty Whelan was left “blushing” after finding out that a fan had been gifted a t-shirt with his face on it.

Taking to Twitter, the presenter shared a snap of a man who could be seen posing in front of the Cliffs of Moher wearing a t-shirt with Marty’s face on it.

The Winning Streak star captioned the post: “This is Kevin with a T-shirt his girlfriend Ciara got made for him…. I’m blushing #MartyInTheMorning”.

This is Kevin with a T-shirt his girlfriend Ciara got made for him…. I’m ☺️ blushing #MartyInTheMorning 👕 pic.twitter.com/fGowN2zRRf — Marty Whelan (@martylyricfm) June 14, 2022

Fans were quick to comment on the hilarious post, with one user asking Marty if he’s going to start his own “merchandise line”.

Another fan wrote: “Loving this – Marty I think this could be the start of something big!”

A third fan took to the comments to say: “Your an icon Marty .L.O.L”.