Martin King and Jenny McCarthy ‘heartbroken’ after death of beloved dog Junior

Martin King and Jenny McCarthy at The Gossies 2023 annual awards at The Convention Centre Dublin. Picture: Brian McEvoy
Martin King and Jenny McCarthy are “heartbroken” after the death of their beloved dog Junior.

The photographer shared the sad news via Instagram on Monday.

Alongside a carousel of photos of Junior, Jenny penned: “The most emotional 24 hours 🥲.”

 

“Today we said goodbye to our Junior 🐶,” Jenny continued.

“I can’t begin to explain how heartbroken I am. Junior was with us for 14.5 years.”

“He has lived through so much, our wedding 12 years ago, most of the kids special occasions, he was my Little Rock when I was unwell last year, he was just the best 💔.”

“I’m going to be absolutely lost without him. Junior ❤️.”

Jenny McCarthy and her husband Martin King at the launch of her debut book, The Wedding at the Westbury Hotel, Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy

A host of well-known faces took to the comments section to send their condolences to Jenny and Martin.

Lucy Kennedy penned: “Oh no!!! 😢 Jenny and Martin I’m so sorry to hear this, it’s so hard. I’m thinking of you all. Lots of love Xxx.”

Rosanna Davison wrote: So sorry Jenny, losing a beloved pet is so difficult 💔 Lots of love xxx.”

Meanwhile, Jason Byrne commented: “Aww Jenny, they are our best friends ❤️❤️.”

