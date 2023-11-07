Martin King and Jenny McCarthy ‘heartbroken’ after death of beloved dog Junior

Martin King and Jenny McCarthy are “heartbroken” after the death of their beloved dog Junior.

The photographer shared the sad news via Instagram on Monday.

Alongside a carousel of photos of Junior, Jenny penned: “The most emotional 24 hours 🥲.”

“Today we said goodbye to our Junior 🐶,” Jenny continued.

“I can’t begin to explain how heartbroken I am. Junior was with us for 14.5 years.”

“He has lived through so much, our wedding 12 years ago, most of the kids special occasions, he was my Little Rock when I was unwell last year, he was just the best 💔.”

“I’m going to be absolutely lost without him. Junior ❤️.”

A host of well-known faces took to the comments section to send their condolences to Jenny and Martin.

Lucy Kennedy penned: “Oh no!!! 😢 Jenny and Martin I’m so sorry to hear this, it’s so hard. I’m thinking of you all. Lots of love Xxx.”

Rosanna Davison wrote: So sorry Jenny, losing a beloved pet is so difficult 💔 Lots of love xxx.”

Meanwhile, Jason Byrne commented: “Aww Jenny, they are our best friends ❤️❤️.”