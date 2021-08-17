Mariah Carey launches Irish liqueur brand

The singer's grandparents are from Co. Cork

Mariah Carey has announced the launch of her own Irish liqueur brand.

The singer, who’s grandparents are from Co. Cork, shared the exciting news via Instagram on Monday.

She wrote: “Introducing 𝗕𝗟𝗔𝗖𝗞 𝗜𝗥𝗜𝗦𝗛 🦋 Two years in the making. Truly a cause for celebration!!! 🍸🍸”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey)

In another post, the 52-year-old wrote: “BLACK IRISH is available now in 3 delicious flavors: Original Irish Cream 🍸 Salted Caramel 🍸 White Chocolate!

Sláinte! 🦋”

Mariah’s mother Patricia Hickey was born and raised in US to parents who came from Cork, while the singer’s father Alfred Roy Carey was an engineer of African American and Venezuelan descent.

Go Black Irish’s tagline is “a cause for celebration”, which takes the lyrics from Mariah’s hit 2005 song ‘Its Like That’.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey)

Mariah previously opened up about the difficulties she faced growing up as a mixed-race person, telling The Guardian: “White people have a difficult time with [mixed race].”

“It’s like, my mother’s white – she’s so Irish, she loves Ireland, she’s like, yay, Ireland! Waving the flag and singing When Irish Eyes Are Smiling. And that’s great. I appreciate that and respect it.”

“But there’s a whole other side of me that makes me who I am and makes people uncomfortable. My father identified as a black man. No one asked him because he was clearly black. But people always ask me.”

“If we were together, people would look at us in a really strange way. It sucked. As a little girl, I had blond hair and they’d look at me, look at him, and be disgusted,” she recalled.