Linda Nolan admits she ‘cries her eyes out’ as she shares heartbreaking cancer update

Linda Nolan has admitted she “cries her eyes out” as she shared a heartbreaking update on her battle with incurable cancer.

In March, the Dublin native, who shot to fame with her sisters in the band The Nolans back in the 1970s, announced her cancer had spread to her brain.

At the time, doctors told the 64-year-old she had two sizeable masses surrounded by smaller ones on her brain, almost 20 years after she was first diagnosed with cancer.

In a new interview, Linda has revealed her plan to cherish the Christmas season a little more this year, as it could be her last.

Speaking to Woman magazine, the singer said: “When I wake up, I try to think it’s another day to enjoy, not it’s another day closer.”

“Sometimes it’s hard, but I never want cancer to win. Sometimes I slide down the wall and cry my eyes out because I’m having a bad day, but 99.9% of the time I’m OK.”

“[Christmas will be] extra special because I don’t know if I’ll see it next year.”

“So definitely everything is more poignant,” Linda explained. “[My Christmas wish] is to be here. It’s important now for me to make memories and to enjoy the time I’ve got left.”

In 2020, Linda revealed a third recurrence of cancer since 2005 when she was diagnosed with liver cancer.

Linda sadly lost her sister Bernie to breast cancer in 2013, and her husband Brian Hudson to skin cancer back in 2007.

In recent months, her younger sister Coleen revealed she had been diagnosed with skin cancer.