Laura Whitmore’s husband Iain Stirling reveals he almost missed the birth of their baby daughter

Laura Whitmore’s husband Iain Stirling has revealed he almost missed the birth of their baby daughter.

The couple welcomed their first child at the end of March, four months after they tied the knot at Dublin’s City Hall in November 2020.

Speaking on the Lockdown Parenting Hell podcast, the Scottish comedian recalled the moment he had to rush back to the hospital after Laura sent him out to get her a Lucozade.

The 33-year-old explained: “All I remember really is, Laura was amazing. All my job was, I was to get Laura Lucozade. That was the one thing.”

“She went ‘I need my Lucozade now’. I had got her actual Lucozade and it was too sugary. I was meant to get her an isotonic.”

Iain said he thought he had “bags of time” because Laura was only 4cm dilated, but he was still worried about leaving her bedside.

After Laura told him to go, Iain got a text from her in Tesco saying she was 9cm dilated, meaning she was about to go into active labour.

“I ran back and I got into the lift and it was the 7th floor. Three doctors got in the lift and they’re having a conversation about which floor they’re going to,” Iain recalled.

“I said ‘none of you press a f*****g button on this’. An actual doctor went to me: ‘I am one floor up’. And I went ‘well you are going to be another 6 floors up’.

Iain admitted he was “sweating” when he got to Laura, but thankfully he made it just in time to watch the birth of their baby girl.

During the podcast, the Love Island voiceover also revealed they turned Laura’s placenta into gummy bears.

“We gave the placenta to someone and they turned the placenta into gummy bears. I’ve eaten it, yeah. It’s gummy bears, isn’t it?!”

“They take the good bits from the placenta and put it into gummy bears.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Iain Stirling (@iaindoesjokes)

