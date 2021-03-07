Laura Whitmore nails her maternity style in stunning zebra print dress

The presenter is expecting her first child this spring

Laura Whitmore stunned in a maternity-friendly zebra print dress while recording the third show of the new season of Celebrity Juice.

The TV presenter is expecting her first child with her husband Iain Stirling, and is due to give birth this spring.

As she filmed at Elstree Studios on Saturday, the mum-to-be shared her OOTD on Instagram.

Laura captioned the post: “Celeb Juice record! Show 3, Series 25! Let’s do this.”

The 35-year-old revealed she got her dress from Bershka, which is currently on sale on ASOS for just €14 HERE.

The Bray native completed the look with shoes from Aquazzura and a necklace by Emily Mortimer.

Laura announced her pregnancy in December, just weeks after she married her Scottish beau Iain Stirling at Dublin’s City Hall on November 11.

On Thursday morning, Laura released her new self-help book, called No One Can Change Your Life Except for You, where she revealed she was expecting a girl.