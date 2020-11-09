Laura Whitmore and Dawn O’Porter lead tributes to the late Caroline Flack on her 41st birthday

The presenter tragically took her own life earlier this year

Laura Whitmore and Dawn O’Porter have led tributes to Caroline Flack on what would have been her 41st birthday.

The presenter tragically took her own life on February 15 this year, leaving her friends, family and fans heartbroken.

Taking to Instagram to mark the Love Island presenters birthday, Dawn shared a sweet post dedicated to her late friend.

“There is not an hour of any day that I am not thinking about Caroline,” she wrote.

“It’s 1.15am here. A dream just woke me up. I love my Caroline dreams, they feel like visits. She’s always so happy in them.

“Sometimes I sit on the sofa that she’s on in this photo and shut my eyes and imagine her DNA seeping through my skin and becoming a part of mine. So silly the things you find yourself doing when you lose someone you adore.

“Happy birthday my funny funny loyal friend, the only thing that makes this easier is knowing how lucky I was to have you at all. Sending love to everyone who loved her too ❤️”

Irish presenter Laura Whitmore also paid tribute to her friend, sharing a video of them out dancing to her Instagram Stories.

“Happy Birthday Flackers,” she wrote, “Imagine you;re having a boogie somewhere.

“Always the life of the party,” Laura added, before adding a hotline number for anyone struggling with their mental health.

Laura’s boyfriend Iain Stirling, who worked with Caroline on the hit series Love Island, wrote: “Happy Birthday mate x”.

Caroline’s close friend Lou Teasdale shared a clip of Demi Lovato singing her moving song ‘Anyone’, which was recorded days before the singer suffered a drug overdose.

Lou wrote: “Happy Birthday Caroline 🕊 I wanted to post this performance today for Caroline. She loved it so much would make us watch it over and over right to the end til we were both in tears.

“I hated it, it was too sad… but I would just get in the moment with her and get to the end again so she knew I could hear what she was trying to say.

“Listen to it every day since she left, can’t stop. Happy birthday angel. I miss you 🤍”

If you have been affected by anything in this article, please visit www.pieta.ie or call 1800 247 247.