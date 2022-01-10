Kellie Harrington reveals she’s getting married to long-term partner Mandy Loughlin this year

Kellie Harrington has revealed she’s getting married to her long-term partner Mandy Loughlin this year.

The Irish boxer met her beau at a boxing club in Bray back in 2009, and the couple have been together ever since.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the Olympic gold medalist admitted that she is finding wedding planning “stressful”.

The 32-year-old wrote: “Wedding planning for a wedding that is 3 months away is definitely STRESSFUL.”

“No venue, not a stitch of clothes. Not knowing who to invite or where to bloody start. When people said planning a wedding is stressful, I never believed it till now.”

“@mandypandie_pie working under pressure is what we’re used to I think???” she added.

