Keith Walsh reveals why he’s quit drinking for good

Keith Walsh has revealed why he’s decided to quit drinking alcohol for good.

The radio presenter ditched the booze over a year ago, and has since decided to never drink again.

Taking to Twitter today, Keith wrote: “I’ve decided that I really don’t want to drink again.”

I’ve decided that I really don’t want to drink again. A year and 4 months later and I enjoy life so much more without it, I get so much more from life. I’ve often wondered if his would be a ‘forever thing’ and I decided today it is. Putting it on record here will help. — Keith Walsh (@KeithyWalsh) April 20, 2021

“A year and 4 months later and I enjoy life so much more without it, I get so much more from life,” he explained.

“I’ve often wondered if his would be a ‘forever thing’ and I decided today it is. Putting it on record here will help.”

Keith also told his followers that listening to Lee Mack talking on the Adam Buxton podcast about not drinking “really sealed the deal” for him.

The broadcaster left his job at RTÉ 2fm in September, after seven years at the station.

Keith presented Breakfast Republic with Bernard O’Shea and Jennifer Zamparelli for five years – before taking over the 5pm-7pm slot on Saturday’s and Sunday’s.

Announcing his departure from the station on social media, Keith wrote: “So long 2fm, it’s been a blast. We had 7 great years together and I enjoyed every last one.”

“In that time, I did a bit of radio, completed 2 marathons, travelled to Kenya, Palestine and Malawi, made a few TV shows, did a bit of acting and wrote a play.”

“But it’s time for me to take a leap of faith, time to see what else is out there,” he continued.

“Big shout out, radio style, to all of my 2fm colleagues and friends, you are great people and you are doing great work.”

“Special shout out to Jennifer, Bernard and Lottie [Ryan], we’ll meet again. As for me, keep an eye out for my podcast, book, documentary and please come to my play, details of all to be announced very soon.”

“Thanks for listening and thanks for your support, you have given me a platform and I can’t wait to use it. So long and thanks for all the fish,” he added.