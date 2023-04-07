Joanne McNally reveals she broke down in tears after realising she might want a baby

Joanne McNally has revealed she broke down in tears after realising she might want to have a baby.

Speaking on her popular My Therapist Ghosted Me podcast, which she co-hosts with her best friend Vogue Williams, the comedian recalled an incident during her flight from Perth to Brisbane.

The 39-year-old admitted she was two double gin and tonics in when she came across a birth video on TikTok which made her emotional.

Joanne recalled: “One of [the TikTok videos] was a woman giving birth to a baby girl. I started crying, right? And I didn’t stop for the length of the flight.”

“I cried, and cried, and cried to the point where I had to put my hood up, I was sobbing uncontrollably and I had to put my glasses on.”

“Your man beside me, You can see he was completely uncomfortable.”

“And then I was like, ‘I obviously want a baby?’”

“My body’s kicking in, there’s something happening. Something is changing gears here. I just desperately – I want a baby girl, I want a girl!”

Joanne started dating her beau Alan Byrne last year, after they matched on celebrity dating app Raya.

The couple made their romance Instagram official in June.

Alan has been well-known on the Dublin social scene for years, having worked as a model and DJ.

Previously known as the ‘Mr Diet Coke’, Alan famously appeared in a TV ad for the no-calorie soft drink in 2014, which aired before Grey’s Anatomy.

Alan has also dated some well-known faces in the past, including British TV presenter Jayne Middlemiss, and Irish model Sara Kavanagh.