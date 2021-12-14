Jessica Maciel replaces Mairead Ronan as she leaves Today FM after 19 years

Jessica Maciel has replaced Mairead Ronan on her Today FM lunchtime slot.

Mairead announced her shock departure from the station last month, just two years after she landed her own show.

Jess, who has previously worked on Spin 1038 and BBC Radio 1 Christmas Line-up, will be taking over from Mairead for the month of December.

Taking to Instagram to share the news, Jess wrote: “From tomorrow for TWO WEEKS ONLY we will have lunchtime together on @todayfm 12pm-2pm from tomorrow until Christmas Eve 🔥🎄. TUUUUUUNNNNEEEES 🤟✨.”

It comes after Mairead got emotional as she said goodbye to the station on air last week.

Signing off her final show on Friday, the mother-of-three said: “If the pandemic has taught us anything, it’s that we should all try to build a life that suits our personal definition of happiness.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jessica Maciel Ireland (@jess_m_maciel)

“For so long, the thing that made me happy was my career here but that can change and that is definitely okay.”

Getting emotional, Mairead added: “Finally, I have to mention the three people who have forced me to make this big decision, my three beauties, the loves of my life – Dara, Eliza and Bonnie, I love you so much.”

Mairead began presenting her own lunchtime show on Today FM in September 2019.