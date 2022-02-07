Jenny McCarthy reveals she’s back in hospital after brain tumour removal: ‘Say a prayer’

Jenny McCarthy has revealed she’s back in hospital after undergoing surgery to remove a tumour on her brain.

The celebrity photographer, who is married to Virgin Media star Martin King, underwent the surgery earlier this month.

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Monday, Jenny shared a photo of herself in a hospital bed, revealing she was suffering from pain following the procedure.

She wrote: “Can’t believe I had to come back to Beaumont, Please say a prayer they can manage the pain for me.”

Jenny later thanked her followers for their “lovely messages”.

It comes just days after Jenny posed for a photo with her hubby Martin in the hospital, wearing bandages on her head.

She captioned the post: “And just like that, Professor Ciarán Bolger decided to let me home to relax. I’ve never been so grateful, grateful to have the last week behind me.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jenny McCarthy (@jennymccarthy8)

“It looks great, just one more little test to come back. But for now it’s time to chill out in the couch and start the road to getting Jenny back to where she actually belongs 📸 ❤️.”

In another update earlier in the week, Jenny told her Instagram followers: “I thought I’d never see this day. I’m on the other side of surgery and it’s just great.”

“A brain tumour was removed and to Professor Ciarán Bolger’s knowledge, he seems to have taken it all.”

“I am so grateful to have a wonderful surgeon and incredible hospital staff 🙏 Thank you too every single one of you for saying prayers and lighting candles ❤️.”

“To my husband and family ❤️ and the PHOTOSBYJEN team (Jen, Matthew & Amy) ❤️❤️❤️I’m in hospital until Sat/Sun. chat very soon ❤️.”

Jenny revealed she had to have a tumour removed last month.

The candle creator had a benign tumour removed back in 2011 – but unfortunately it grew back.

Jenny and Martin tied the knot in November 2011, and the couple are parents to five children – Dean, Victoria, James, Matthew and Alex.