It comes in the wake of George Floyd's death

Jennifer Zamparelli urges people to talk to their loved ones about racism

Jennifer Zamparelli has urged people to speak to their loved ones about racism – in the wake of George Floyd’s death.

Protests have been taking place all over the world, after George was killed by police in Minneapolis.

Celebrities across the world have been sharing their support, and now 2FM host Jennifer is encouraging her social media followers to educate their friends and family about the dangers of racism.

Taking to Instagram, Jennifer shared a drawing of George, and said after seeing protests across the US she feels “America is broken”.

“The last few days have been unbelievably sad. America is broken,” she wrote. “The conversation over this is uncomfortable and deeply upsetting but needs to be had with our friends and family and teenagers and kids.”

“We need to all step up and teach our kids not to grow up thinking they are better then anyone.

“And racism exist here on our tiny little island and we cannot ignore it. We can make a change but we all have our part to play

#blacklivesmatter #georgefloyd.”

Other Irish stars who have supported the black lives matter movement includes Roz Purcell, Samantha Mumba and Erica Cody.

