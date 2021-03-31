Jedward branded ‘the breakout stars of lockdown’ after new interview

The pop duo have used their platform to speak out on a range of topical issues in recent months

Jedward have been branded “the breakout stars of lockdown” after a new interview.

The pop duo shot to fame on The X Factor back in 2009, and were best known for their blonde quiffs, matching outfits and energetic personalities.

In recent months, the Irish twins have won praise on social media for using their social media platforms to speak out on a range of topical issues, including the Black Lives Matter movement and advocating for transgender rights.

Last week, John and Edward Grimes shaved off their iconic quiffs to raise money for the Irish Cancer Society, a charity close to their heart after they lost their mother to cancer in 2019.

Speaking on Sky News earlier today, Edward said: “We shaved all of our hair for cancer, we’ve raised nearly £3million. It’s a monumental moment for us, it’s the first time we’ve had our hair like this since the beginning.”

Jedward Live on Sky News talk:

– Raising money for Cancer

– Trans Rights and HealthCare

– Black Lives Matter

– LGBTQ Rights in the Catholic Church

– Sing Sinead O'Connor Cover pic.twitter.com/pshUforpiq — JEDWARD (@planetjedward) March 31, 2021

Speaking about why they have gotten “more political” online in recent months, Edward explained: “A lot more people in the entertainment world need to make a stance because they have a platform and it does make a massive difference… certain people aren’t watching Sky News or CNN.”

John added: “Everybody wants to be seen and heard… Sometimes people have these old beliefs and we’ve got to be open-minded to everyone else’s beliefs.”

Taking to Twitter after the interview, one user wrote: “Jedward – breakout stars of #Lockdown give them a talk show.”

Another wrote: “Wow. I actually love them so much. This timeline is getting something right! Jedward are the champions of the people, who would have thought?!”

Jedward – breakout stars of #Lockdown give them a talk show. https://t.co/QD4amioWDz — Rachel Jane (@rachjaymee) March 31, 2021

Wow. I actually love them so much. This timeline is getting something right! Jedward are the champions of the people, who would have thought?! 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 https://t.co/FbgiAA3OPm — Helen Juliet/HJ Welch 🏳️‍🌈🦄💖 (@helenjwrites) March 31, 2021

Jedward being ace has to be the most welcome plot twist of the last year. https://t.co/HDWILVbvQx — David Lemon (@DavidLemon777) March 31, 2021

Reminder that people like Jedward can talk about the very real issues we face in society & be entertaining at the same time. Some of you lot could do with taking yourselves less seriously. Maybe watch some Jedward vids for inspo — AB (@fio_piccolo_) March 31, 2021

Jedward do the most for the island of Ireland. My hero’s x https://t.co/aCyiSmSUQF — Niámh Ní Mhaolmhuaidh (@KniamhMolly_) March 31, 2021

Who'd ever have thought that in 2021, I'd find myself having more respect for Jedward than any member of our current government? https://t.co/G6oV16Q3Yl — Susie 2112🌼🐝🎗️ (@SusieL) March 31, 2021

Jedward previously admitted they’re “glad” people see them in a “different light”.

Speaking to VIP Magazine back in January, John said: “I think it’s great that we can use Twitter to change people’s outlook and make them see us in a different light.”

“Me and Edward aren’t what people think. A lot of people pre-judge us, and there’s so much more to us. This year, obviously so much was happening in the news and we decided to say how we were feeling about it all.”

Edward added: “We’re not experts but anything we’ve tweeted has come from a genuine place. We think it hits harder for people when it’s not coming from a politician too!”